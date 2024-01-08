Aoibhín Lennon new OMA director

Aoibhín Lennon has been appointed as director of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and will oversee the outdoor industry representative body’s development and initiatives. She was previously business director and client director at Core’s Spark Foundry. She also worked overseas, as an account director and implementation planning and investment manager at ZenithOptimedia and GroupM’s MediaCom in Sydney.

She worked as an account manager at Dentsu’s Vizeum for three years. She was the Future Heads representative on the board of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI). Her career got underway with her role as marketing assistant for the Sunday World magazine. OMA member companies comprise Clear Channel, Global and JCDecaux, alongside out of home (OOH) media specialists PML Group and Talon.

The OMA is the representative body for the outdoor advertising industry on the island of Ireland, representing out of home (OOH) companies, promoting the benefits of the medium of outdoor, and ensuring high professional standards across the sector. The current OMA president is Colin Leahy of Global.

Pictured with Aoibhín Lennon are the five managing directors from the out of home media companies, from left to right: Colin Leahy, Global; Joanne Grant, JCDecaux; Geoff Lyons, PML Group; Terry Buckley, Clear Channel and Andrew Sinclair, Talon