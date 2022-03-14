Apache creates AR Paddy’s Day game

Apache Pizza is set to celebrate being Irish like never before after creating the world’s first ever mobile augmented reality (AR) St Patrick’s Day parade game for playing on top of its pizza boxes. The interactive mobile AR game delivers Irish dancers, parade floats, snakes, trumpet players, the famous Artane Boys Band and the saint himself into Irish homes.

The brand delivered 4.7 million pizzas through 180 stores last year and its special edition AR pizza delivery box brings the game to life as people celebrate the national holiday. Customers ordering Apache Pizzas this week can use the delivery box to play the AR game on their smartphone. Each one comes with a QR code that can be scanned to activate the game.

The game challenges players to help an Apache Pizza delivery person to dodge their way through the busy parade to deliver pizza on time. Players are scored on their delivery time and can collect special pizza coins throughout the game to win free pizzas and special offers.