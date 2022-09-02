Apache gets into gear for Cannonball

Apache Pizza is taking to the road as tour sponsor of the nationwide Cannonball supercar roadshow and fundraiser for the Hope Foundation. Free pizza will be served to Cannonball drivers and to the onlookers welcoming the convoy of Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Porsche, Rolls Royce Bentley and Maserati supercars to each finish line.
The 1,000 kilometre long roadtrip sets out from Malahide Castle on Friday, September 9 en route to Killarney. It travels to Sligo Town Centre the following day, before embarking on the final leg of the roadshow to Trim Castle on the Sunday. The event has raised over €1.3 million for Irish charities since 2019 and aims to hand over €250,000 this year.
The monies will go to the Hope Foundation, an Irish charity working with the street children of Kolkata (previously Calcutta) in India. Apache, which has 183 pizza delivery stores in Ireland, is taking part in the event with specially branded cars driven by its franchisees. Martin Lyons, CEO, Apache Pizza, is pictured with Leinster rugby player Dave Kearney