Apple advertising now worth $3.7bn

Apple’s advertising business is now worth over $3.7 billion a year, having more than doubled in 2021, new research from market analyst Omdia shows. The data and analysis comes from Omdia’s latest report, Apple and Advertising, which provides net advertising revenue forecasts split across media, company and format for 67 markets and global regions.

Apple’s ad revenue growth comes against the backdrop of an upended advertising ecosystem, after changes the company introduced as part of its iOS 14.5 rollout last April. Specifically, Apple changed the way in which its Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) can be accessed and used by app publishers and, by extension, ad networks and ad tech vendors.

The changes come under the new AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) policy, which Apple claims is designed to give users more control over how their data is tracked, used and shared. IDFA access for all third-party app publishers was switched off by default in iOS 14.5, meaning users now must actively opt in to tracking before their IDFA can be deployed.