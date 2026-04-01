Applegreen backs Nova’s PJ & Jim

As Radio Nova celebrates the fifth year on air of its breakfast show, Morning Glory with PJ & Jim (weekdays, 6am to 10am), the station has announced the Applegreen forecourt retailer as the show’s new backer. To launch the new sponsorship, the show was broadcast live from Applegreen’s revamped site at M4 Enfield Westbound.
Growth
The location now features over 400 M&S Food products, and a new kitchen and deli called the Braeburn Café. Conor McMahon, head of marketing, Applegreen, said the redevelopment forms part of the company’s wider €1 billion growth strategy across Ireland, the UK and the US, and is part of the plan to grow its partnership with M&S.
Celebrate
Morning Glory’s Jim McCabe said he wanted to bring his co-host somewhere to celebrate five years of the show but all of the play centres were booked out. Thankfully, Applegreen in Enfield agreed to step in and save the day – as long as PJ always has an adult with him. It’s not his birthday, he’s just looking for presents, Jim added.