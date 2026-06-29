Appletree names McCaffrey as marketing boss

Annelie McCaffrey has been appointed as group marketing director at Applegreen with responsibility for leading marketing strategy across Ireland, the UK, and the US. The role encompasses brand development, customer engagement and growth initiatives across the energy forecourt company’s international business.

Experience

With more than 20 years of experience across retail, FMCG, technology, e-commerce, and consumer brands, McCaffrey previously held various leadership positions, including managing director of Domino’s Pizza Ireland, and senior roles with Just Eat Takeaway, Primark, Very (Shop Direct), and Brown Thomas Group.