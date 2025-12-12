Arsenal sign global contract with Deel

Deel, the payroll and human resources online platform, has agreed an undisclosed multi-year sponsorship with Arsenal, becoming the north London club’s official HR platform partner. The contract marks Deel’s first major venture into world sport. Deel branding will appear across Emirates Stadium and Arsenal’s digital channels, including all the club’s home games.
Fit
The Gunners join the Deel network which supports more than 37,000 businesses and 1.5 million workers worldwide. Alex Bouaziz, co-founder and CEO of Deel, said: “Arsenal is one of the most iconic football clubs in world sport, followed by millions and competing at the highest level, which makes this partnership a natural fit with our own global ambition.”
Pictured are Alex Bouaziz, Deel with Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal FC.
Photo credit: Stuart MacFarlane, official photographer at Arsenal FC