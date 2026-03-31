ASA consults with public on code

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the independent self-regulatory body committed to promoting the highest standards of marketing communications in Ireland, has launched a six-week public consultation on the future scope and content of the code of standards for advertising and marketing communications, aka ‘the code’.

The code sets out the standards that advertisers, agencies, and media are required to follow and is central in promoting responsible advertising and maintaining public trust in marketing communications. The ASA’s review and refresh is to ensure the code continues to safeguard consumers from ads that are harmful, offensive, or misleading.

The ASA consultation will run alongside a media campaign across out of home (OOH), radio, press and digital

The review will take account of the advertising landscape which has evolved in recent years, driven by changes in media consumption, the growth of digital platforms, and shifts in consumer behaviour. The ASA is reaching out to stakeholders such as organisations and businesses, Government agencies, members of the public, and industry bodies.

Voice

Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASA in Ireland, said: “This consultation period is an important opportunity for everyone with an interest in advertising – from industry stakeholders to members of the public – to have their voice heard and help shape the future of advertising standards in Ireland.”

Interested parties have until May 9 to make their submissions at adstandards.ie