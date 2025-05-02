ASA makes three new board appointments

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the independent advertising self-regulatory body responsible for promoting, regulating and enforcing standards in marketing communications in Ireland, has appointed Gary Joyce (above), Siobhán Masterson and Stephen Jackson to its board.

The ASA board is responsible for oversight of the body’s business activities and performance, and also contributes towards drawing up and implementing the code of standards for advertising and marketing communications.

Joyce is the co-founder and managing partner of business strategy advisory firm Genesis. A graduate of UCD and a long-time senior member of the Marketing Institute, she brings over three decades of experience helping organisations shape growth, build strong brands, and drive new cultures.

She is currently deputy chair of Barnardos and serves on the boards of European Movement Ireland and the Irish Farm Accounts Co-operative Society (IFAC). She has worked on a pro bono basis as an adviser to the Fine Gael party. Before Genesis, she and Roddy Rowan co-founded Dimension, which became part of McConnells in 1994.

Siobhán Masterson was appointed CEO of agency body the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) last February. She was previously global director for public affairs and communications at Kerry Group plc, director of commercial strategy at the RDS, and head of corporate affairs at business representative group Ibec.

She has represented Irish business on Government taskforces and advisory committees. A former member of the National Economic and Social Council (NESC), she has also been an advocate for social and business change at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris and the European Commission in Brussels.

Stephen Jackson is head of customer and marketing at PTSB. With over 20 years’ experience driving global brand growth, building award winning teams. He was a runner-up in last year’s Marketer of the Year competition. Before joining PTSB, he held senior roles at Vodafone, Lexus, and Davy Group.

He holds a master of science in marketing and analytics from TU Dublin, a professional diploma in executive coaching from UCC, and is a graduate of the IMI – the Irish Management Institute.

The other ASA board members: