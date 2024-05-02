ASA partners with IFCO on cinema ads

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the self-regulatory body responsible for promoting, regulating and enforcing standards in marketing communications in Ireland, has partnered with the Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) to streamline the process for complaints around cinema ads and promotions for cinema that run in other media. IFCO will now direct complaints to the ASA for further review and adjudication.

The partnership with IFCO, the regulatory body which classifies films shown in Irish cinemas, strengthens the efforts being made to ensure that advertising content in cinema and for cinema fully complies with the ASA code. A link to the Advertising Standards Authority website will also now be included in the IFCO complaints procedure. In addition, both organisations will also meet annually to exchange and discuss data on relevant trends.

IFCO director Dr Ciarán Kissane said his office’s work is focused on classifying features, shorts and trailers shown in cinema. The IFCO Strategy Statement 2023-2025 included a commitment to review its classification guidelines. As part of this process, they identified the need to provide clarity on the rules applying to cinema advertising. By working with the ASA, they hope to address any concerns raised about cinema ads.

Pictured are ASA chairperson Miriam Hughes and CEO Orla Twomey.