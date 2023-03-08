ASAI adds Hanna to complaints group

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has appointed Paul Hanna to its complaints committee. Hanna currently holds the role of deputy director for consumer enforcement with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). He worked with the London Metropolitan Police Service as a police officer for 15 years.

During his time with the LMPS, he was engaged in specialist operations at New Scotland Yard on intelligence investigations. In 2007, he moved to Dublin and joined the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission where he spent nine years as a senior investigations officer managing complaints against the Gardaí and investigations involving fatalities.

In October 2016, he joined the CCPC. His responsibilities with the commission include the strategic management of criminal investigations into breaches of consumer practice legislation. He has played a key role in investigations into pyramid schemes and proactive enforcement work using inspection and search powers.