ASAI admits Google as network member

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has admitted Google as the first corporate member of the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA) and a partner of the ad self-regulatory (SR) network. The ASAI sees the partnership with the self-regulatory network as showing Google’s commitment to responsible advertising.

Google is the first digital pure play company to join the Alliance alongside 13 other industry associations representing the various stakeholders in advertising, which aim to ensure responsible advertising and 28 advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs), including the ASAI, which administer and enforce national advertising self-regulatory codes.

The network of independent consumer-facing SROs has the job of upholding “high ethical standards in advertising” by providing advice, monitoring compliance and handling complaints. The longstanding self-regulatory network promotes trust in advertising and helps to ensure that ads are legal, decent, honest and truthful.

The ASAI is a founder and member of EASA. The alliance is a non-profit organisation based in Brussels which brings together 28 European advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs) and 13 bodies representing the advertising industry in Europe – advertisers, agencies and various media, including TV, radio, press and out of home.

Pictured above is Orla Twomey, chief executive, ASAI