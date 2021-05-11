ASAI appoints O’Gorman to chair ad complaints

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), the independent self-regulatory body responsible for promoting high standards in marketing communications, has appointed Brian O’Gorman as the new chairperson of its complaints committee. He will replace Professor Bairbre Redmond, who is stepping down from the role in June after 17 years.

The complaints committee is a completely independent arm of the ASAI and is responsible for considering and adjudicating on complaints submitted by the public, by an organisation, government department or any other person or body. The committee is made up of experts from the advertising, media, education, consumer and marketing sectors.

O’Gorman is a corporate partner at Arthur Cox and was managing partner from 2011 to 2019.

He previously worked in London and Hong Kong with Slaughter & May and in investment banking. He is on the advisory council of the Board Diversity Initiative, on the council of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce and a former director of Enactus Ireland, which aims to empower third level students to become socially conscious leaders.