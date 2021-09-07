ASAI appoints O’Toole to complaints group

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), the independent self-regulatory body committed to promoting high standards of marketing communications, has appointed Fergus O’Toole to its complaints committee. With almost 15 years operating in a regulatory environment, O’Toole is the deputy director in the Consumer Protection Division of the CCPC.

Prior to joining the CCPC in 2019, he worked for the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU). He brings policy experience across regulation, energy, consumer affairs and alternative dispute resolution. He is a graduate of both TCD and UCD. The complaints committee is an independent arm of the ASAI responsible for considering and adjudicating complaints.

Complaints may be made by members of the public and various bodies. The committee comprises experts from adland, media, education, consumer and marketing sectors. The ASAI code covers ads and sales promotions across digital online banners, websites, and social platforms, print, out of home, radio, TV, leaflets/brochures and direct marketing (DM).

Objective

The ASAI is financed by the advertising industry and is committed in the public interest to promoting high standards of marketing communications across advertising, promotions and DM. The objective is to ensure that all marketing communications are “legal, decent, honest, and truthful”. The ASAI is chaired by former Young Advertising boss Seán O’Meara.