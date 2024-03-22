ASAI shortens its title to ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), the country’s advertising self-regulatory body, has changed its name to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) as part of a refresh which also includes a new-look website and updated social media channels. The ASAI has been in operation since 1981. The revamp was rolled out to “continue to foster trust in advertising and enhance engagement with stakeholders”.

The rebrand was handled by Red & Grey.

Commenting on the refresh, Orla Twomey (pictured right), chief executive, ASA, said: “As the media landscape has evolved and utterly transformed over the past four decades, the authority has continued to remain the most authoritative voice of influence in relation to advertising standards. The new visual identity and shortened name announced today will continue to reaffirm the organisation as the leader in this space.

Mission

The ASA’s mission is to protect consumers and the public by setting and enforcing advertising standards, monitoring advertising, and taking action to remove advertising that is harmful, offensive, or misleading; to encourage care and compliance in the advertising industry through a combination of empowerment, enforcement, and education, and to collaborate with government and key stakeholders to ensure confidence in self-regulation.

The body has no legal powers to ban campaigns, rather it relies on agreed standards with which advertisers, agencies and media are urged to comply. Entitled ‘The Code of Standards for Advertising and Marketing Communications in Ireland’, its objective is to ensure that all commercial marketing communications are legal, decent, honest and truthful. The ASA is chaired by former DDFH&B Advertising boss Miriam Hughes (above left).