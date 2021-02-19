ASAI to host webinar on influencer marketing

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASA) is to host a webinar on influencer marketing that will discuss the future of the industry, what opportunities lie ahead for influencers and brands and maintaining trust through transparency. The free webinar will feature new research into influencer marketing and a panel of experts will offer insights.

The ASAI says that the event, which will be held at 11am next Tuesday (February 23), should be of interest to anyone who wants to learn more about advertising best practice in influencer marketing and aims to ensure all relevant parties are equipped with the knowledge and resources to correctly identify commercial marketing content across platforms.

Louise McSharry, RTE 2FM presenter, will moderate the discussion.

Those taking part are:

Darren Kennedy (pictured), TV presenter, stylist and fashion journalist

Dael Wood, strategic consulting director, Dentsu, will give an overview on the research

Orla Twomey, CEO, ASAI, will discuss the organisation’s ongoing work in the influencer marketing space and its updated guidance note on influencers

Scott Guthrie, UK-based influencer marketing advisor, will discuss the evolution and future of influencer marketing in his marketplace

Hayley Browning, corporate communications manager with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), will provide an overview on consumer protection laws and misleading information

Q&A session

To reserve your space on the webinar, click on https://www.asai.ie/news/influencermarketing-in-2021-and-beyond/