ASAI’s Twomey assumes new European role

The CEO of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) Orla Twomey has been appointed vice chair of the European Advertising Standards of Alliance (EASA) self-regulation body. The ASAI is a founding member of EASA, a non-profit organisation based in Brussels which represents 28 European advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

EASA also acts on behalf of 13 bodies representing the advertising industry in Europe – advertisers, agencies and various media channels, including TV, radio, press and out of home (OOH) advertising. Twomey has played an active role in EASA for a number of years sitting on both the board of directors and its executive committee.

As well as her existing duties as chief executive of the ASAI, Twomey will now also work with her fellow officers in promoting and supporting self-regulation in Europe, with a focus on advertising tech and digital developments, particularly in the areas of minors’ protection, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, transparency and privacy.

The ASAI is financed by the advertising industry and committed, in the public interest, to promoting the highest standards of marketing communications that is advertising, promotional marketing and direct marketing. The authority prime objective is to ensure that all commercial marketing communications are legal, decent, honest and truthful.