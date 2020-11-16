Ashmawy fronts Bank of Ireland fraud ads

Bank of Ireland has launched a new nationwide campaign aimed at increasing awareness on fraud. The new campaign, created by its agency partner Oliver Ireland and fronted by Emmy Award-winning TV personality Baz Ashmawy, will run to the end of 2020 across TV, radio, social media and public relations. The PR is handled by Teneo.

Directed by Brian Durnin and produced by Red Rage, the TV campaign explores some of the key, everyday tactics fraudsters use and encourages consumers with a rallying cry that “together, we won’t let the fraudsters win”. Fraud awareness and prevention is a critical part of the bank’s financial wellbeing programme for customers.

The campaign is timed to coincide with the busy Christmas shopping period, when more people than ever will be using cards and shopping online. Campaign research has shown that more than six in 100 consumers are worried about being targeted by online fraudsters and a similar proportion intend to do more online shopping this Christmas.

Protecting

Henry Dummer, group chief marketing officer, Bank of Ireland, said the bank’s brand purpose was to enable customers, colleagues and communities to thrive. “It means looking after the financial wellbeing of our customers in a meaningful way through good times and bad, including empowering and protecting them around fraud,” Dummer added.

Fraudsters target customers of banks, utility companies and other organisations 24/7, causing huge distress. The campaign narrative explores some of the ways fraudsters target people, usually when they are getting on with everyday life. Baz Ashmawy is a great fit and working with Oliver and Red Rage we are delighted with the end result,” he added.

The campaign provides tips and guidance to help customers identify potential fraud.