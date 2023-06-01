Audi signs deal with Stella cinemas

Cinema advertising sales house Pearl & Dean has negotiated a deal with Audi Ireland to become an exclusive partner with Stella Cinemas, the terms of which were not disclosed. The sponsorship, which starts in June, will run for a year and was brokered by Pearl & Dean Ireland and PHD, Audi’s media agency. It is a media-first deal for Audi and Stella Cinemas.

Stella Cinemas are part of the Press Up group of hotels, restaurants and bars.

The deal marks the first time Stella Cinemas will show advertising on its screens. Audi will have exclusivity in the advertising reel, meaning its ad will be the only one shown to audiences in the Stella cinemas in Rathmines and Ranelagh. The on-screen advertising will feature Audi’s all-new Q8 e-tron vehicle, which launched in Ireland earlier this year.

The Stella Cinema in Rathmines celebrates its centenary this year. It opened its doors on the 29th of January 1923. Following an 18-month revamp in 2015, it became a cinema reflecting a retro look reminiscent of the glamour years of the 1920s. Time Out ranked it the 16th most beautiful cinema in the world and the top cinema in the UK and Ireland in 2021.

The Stella Cinema in Ranelagh opened in 2018 with its own mid-century style, showcasing a wide range of box-office hits, arthouse favourites and Irish films. Pearl & Dean has a universal market share in the Republic. Pictured is Karl Geraghty, head of Stella Cinemas and Deirdre Schwer, head of marketing and customer experience, Audi Ireland.