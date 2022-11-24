Avcom invests €3m in business

Event services provider Avcom aims to create 30 new jobs in the next two years as part of a €3 million investment. The jobs and investment will support Avcom’s plans to more than double its revenues by year-end 2024. The agency, which ow claims revenues of over €5m and employs 44 people, expects to up its annual revenues to €12M with a team of 74.

Founded in Dublin in 1980 as specialists in audio-visual for events, Avcom’s business has evolved since Covid to offer a wider suite of client services. As well as AV services, the company now offers technical production, set design, video, content creation and AV services. They recently added a design department with animators and motion graphic artists.

Clients include Fáilte Ireland, Croke Park Events & Meetings, PepsiCo, PwC and Opel.

The company recently carried out a study which found an appetite among professionals who attend corporate events wishing to experience more. Some 44 per cent of corporate event attendees said that they would be more likely to attend events with enhanced production values supported by new tech such as the metaverse, or augmented and virtual reality.

The research also found that professionals are becoming more selective about the events that they attend in-person. With the increased focus on work/life balance, 37 per cent of those who attend corporate events said they will only go in-person if they know they are going to have a worthwhile experience. Avcom’s marketing pitch is ‘experience more’.

Pictured are Olivia Breene, head of business development and marketing; Paul Murphy, managing director and Cairbre O’Shea, general manager, Avcom