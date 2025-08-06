Aviva gets behind ClubberTV coverage

Aviva Insurance Ireland is to sponsor ClubberTV, the subscription streaming platform covering grassroots GAA and community sport for an undisclosed fee. The three-year deal sees Aviva back all Clubber’s coverage for the upcoming 2025/’26 season, with branding across Clubber’s live broadcasts, digital platforms, and community initiatives.
Founded in 2020, Clubber uses cloud-based tech, so live coverage is available from any location. This year it will stream over 1,500 games. Fans can watch games from 14 counties including the Tipperary, Cork and Kilkenny club hurling championships, the Kerry, Kildare and Meath club football championships, plus some of the camogie club championships.