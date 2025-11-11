Aviva renews stadium rights deal

Aviva Ireland is to retain the naming rights for the Lansdowne Road stadium for the next five years. Details about the value of the new contract were not disclosed. The insurer will also extend its partnerships with the IRFU and FAI, remaining an official sponsor of the Ireland men’s rugby team and the men’s and women’s Republic of Ireland teams until 2030.
Since the partnership began in 2010, the stadium sponsorship has been the cornerstone of Aviva’s venue-led sponsorship strategy across Ireland and the UK. It paved the way for a long-term partnership with Factory International and Manchester City Council in 2023, which saw Aviva UK secure the naming rights to the city’s Aviva Studios arts and music venue.
Aviva Ireland will continue its support of the IRFU’s Mini Rugby National Festival and the FAI’s ‘In Her Boots’ education programme. Aviva Stadium has hosted more than 350 major events attended by over 11.5 million fans. In 2023, the Republic of Ireland women’s first match against Northern Ireland drew a record crowd of 35,944.