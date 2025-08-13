Axa message parks women’s health

Publicis Dublin and insurer Axa has launched ‘Problems Parked’, a social campaign focused on how mental health issues can affect women in Ireland. In 2024, Axa’s Mind Health Report reported that 51 per cent of women are dealing with mental health challenges. The ad is Axa’s way of trying to turn that statistic into a small but meaningful act of care.

The brand’s Mind Health Self Check Tool is a free, clinically-backed tool that helps women to check in on their mental well-being, and because finding that moment can feel impossible agency and client decided to create one. For many women the car has become an unexpected place to pause, a rare moment of quiet in the middle of relentless responsibilities.

Reset

It’s one of the few places women are instinctively turning to decompress and reset, but it’s rarely recognised as such. Axa and Q-Park teamed up to reframe parking as a space to pause. Women using the Q-Park app could claim 51 minutes of free parking along with an invite to try the health self-check and access a mental health helpline.

In return, they received 51 minutes of free parking to represent the percentage of women in Ireland facing mental health issues. “We wanted to take a real statistic and turn it into an act of care,” Kieran McCullagh, head of brand, Axa Ireland, said. “Publicis brought that vision to life with a campaign that is insight-driven, purposeful, and beautifully human,” he added.

Edel McCabe, director, Publicis Dublin, said the insight was impossible to ignore.