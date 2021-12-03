B&A shortlisted for four research awards

The Marketing Society has announced the shortlist for the 13th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards to be held in early 2022. Behaviour and Attitudes (B&A) have been shortlisted for four campaigns. Red C Research, Opinions and Spark Market Research have three campaigns shortlisted. Empathy, MCCP and Ipsos MRBI also made the shortlist.
B&A is headed up by Luke Reaper, pictured.
Sinead Mooney, chairperson, Marketing Society, said the standard of entries was again outstanding. The grand prix winner will receive a speaking opportunity at next year’s Esomar Congress, providing a platform to showcase Irish research expertise. The awards will be presented at an industry lunch on February 18 2022. The full shortlist is as follows:
Advertising & Advertising Media Research
Red C Research
Vodafone
Covering all the Corners
B&A
RSA/BBDO
Look at Grandma; New approaches to older pedestrian safety on our roads
Ipsos MRBI
Bank of Ireland
F****** BANK OF IRELAND! Taming a message to start a critical conversation
Brand Development & Strategy
Empathy
Britvic
Refreshing Mi Wadi – Explicitly & Implicitly
MCCP
Heineken
The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland
Opinions
Bord Bia
Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples
Public Policy & Social Research
Opinions
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Collaborating to Untangle the Complexity of Consent
Red C Research
Women’s Aid
Supporting Women’s Aid, Supporting Women
B&A
HIQA
Guiding governance on the digital health revolution
Product Innovation and NPD Research
MCCP
Heineken
The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland
Spark Market Research
Bord Bia/Manor Farm
Chicken Raised Right
Empathy
Mondelez
“Counter of the Future” – Insight For Growth
Analytic Impact
B&A
Three
Sorting the wood from the trees: Building a machine learning model to tangibly improve service
Red C Research
Irish Life Health
A Healthy Appetite for Success
Opinions
Chill Insurance
Data Driving Double Digit Market Share
Covid-19 and its Implications for Brand Growth
Spark Market Research
Beat
My So Called Covid Life
B&A
National Concert Hall
The Return of the Audience: A safe route out of Covid for the National Concert Hall
Spark Market Research
Laya Healthcare
Brave New Era