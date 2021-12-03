B&A shortlisted for four research awards

The Marketing Society has announced the shortlist for the 13th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards to be held in early 2022. Behaviour and Attitudes (B&A) have been shortlisted for four campaigns. Red C Research, Opinions and Spark Market Research have three campaigns shortlisted. Empathy, MCCP and Ipsos MRBI also made the shortlist.

B&A is headed up by Luke Reaper, pictured.

Sinead Mooney, chairperson, Marketing Society, said the standard of entries was again outstanding. The grand prix winner will receive a speaking opportunity at next year’s Esomar Congress, providing a platform to showcase Irish research expertise. The awards will be presented at an industry lunch on February 18 2022. The full shortlist is as follows:

Advertising & Advertising Media Research

Red C Research

Vodafone

Covering all the Corners

B&A

RSA/BBDO

Look at Grandma; New approaches to older pedestrian safety on our roads

Ipsos MRBI

Bank of Ireland

F****** BANK OF IRELAND! Taming a message to start a critical conversation



Brand Development & Strategy

Empathy

Britvic

Refreshing Mi Wadi – Explicitly & Implicitly

MCCP

Heineken

The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland

Opinions

Bord Bia

Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples

Public Policy & Social Research

Opinions

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Collaborating to Untangle the Complexity of Consent

Red C Research

Women’s Aid

Supporting Women’s Aid, Supporting Women

B&A

HIQA

Guiding governance on the digital health revolution

Product Innovation and NPD Research

MCCP

Heineken

The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland

Spark Market Research

Bord Bia/Manor Farm

Chicken Raised Right

Empathy

Mondelez

“Counter of the Future” – Insight For Growth

Analytic Impact

B&A

Three

Sorting the wood from the trees: Building a machine learning model to tangibly improve service

Red C Research

Irish Life Health

A Healthy Appetite for Success

Opinions

Chill Insurance

Data Driving Double Digit Market Share

Covid-19 and its Implications for Brand Growth

Spark Market Research

Beat

My So Called Covid Life

B&A

National Concert Hall

The Return of the Audience: A safe route out of Covid for the National Concert Hall

Spark Market Research

Laya Healthcare

Brave New Era