BAI provides €500k in new funds

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has announced details of new funding allocations under its sponsorship scheme and the network funding strand of its sectoral learning and development programme. A total of €527,500 in funding has been approved by the BAI to support various representative groups and media-related events and activities.

The sponsorship scheme for media-related events and activities aims to contribute to the achievement of the BAI’s strategic objectives and raise awareness of its work. BAI chief executive Celene Craig (pictured) said 23 projects were successful in the latest funding round, with the authority providing €167,500 in sponsorship support to the successful applicants.

Those receiving funds include BP for the centenary of Ireland’s first licensed radio station, the Galway Film Fleadh & Fair, the IMRO Radio Awards, the Irish Animation Awards, the 20th anniversary IFTAs and the National Student Media Awards (Smedias). The BAI sectoral learning and development programme will provide €360,000 to 15 bodies.