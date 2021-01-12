BAI signs new deals with Nova and Classic Hits

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has announced the signing of new broadcasting contracts on the FM band with Classic Rock Broadcasting, trading as Radio Nova, and Choice Broadcasting, trading as Classic Hits. Nova specialises in rock music for an audience that is mainly 25 year and over in Dublin city and county and commuter belt.

Classic Hits focuses on classic gold, easy listening music targeted at an audience aged 45 and over. BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said the authority was happy to have signed new contracts with Classic Hits and Radio Nova as both stations offer distinct quality music for radio listeners and add to the diversity of services available in their franchise areas.

The new contracts run until October 2030.

Pictured are Radio Nova’s breakfast presenters Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy