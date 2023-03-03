BAI to support Irish Music Month

With St Patrick’s Day coming up, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) through its Sound & Vision scheme is rolling out an initiative to promote Irish artists and bands. Irish Music Month will see significantly increased radio play for Irish music across 25 independent radio stations, with an estimated €100,000 being paid directly to Irish artists.

This year’s promotion has been timed to coincide with St Patrick’s Day and will run from Monday, March 12 to Friday April 13, 2023. In all, 25 independent radio stations from all over Ireland have signed up for what is the biggest ever sustained programming initiative undertaken by local stations since the foundation of independent radio in Ireland in 1989.

The single by the recipient of the new Local Hero award will be recorded in Camden Recording Studios and produced by Cian Boylan, who has worked with Bono, Sinéad O’Connor, Emily Sandé, Dave Stewart, Van Morrison and David Gray, as well as having his music featured in the TV drama Normal People and movies like The Lobster, starring Colin Farrell.

The single will be mixed by Ruadhri Cushnan, who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Mumford & Sons, Shawn Mendes, All Saints, KT Tunstall, Snow Patrol and Kodaline. The second Irish Music Month was announced by Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) and has the backing of IMRO, RAAP, MCD, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Rubyworks.

Pictured are Irish group Inhaler