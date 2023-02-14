Baileys in three-year Eurovision deal

Diageo’s cream liqueuer Baileys is to sponsor the Eurovision Song Contest following a three-year sponsorship signed with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for an undisclosed sum. Jennifer English, global brand director for Baileys, said the brand will be the official partner starting with this year’s event being staged at the Liverpool Arena on May 9-13.
Last year’s competition reached over 180 million viewers round the world on TV and online.
First launched in Ireland by Gilbeys boss David Dand in 1974, Baileys is now sold in 153 markets worldwide. It is currently ranked seventh among all distilled spirits sold worldwide, using a combination of Irish cream, whiskey and spirits. The Baileys portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Colada.
The Eurovision Song Contest has taken place every year since 1956, except in 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Some 27 countries have won the competition at least once and this year 37 broadcasters will compete in Liverpool. The BBC is hosting on Ukraine’s behalf following their win in Turin in 2022 with Kalush Orchestra’s ‘Stefania’.