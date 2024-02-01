Baker promoted at EssenceMediacom

Aisling Baker has been promoted to group director at EssenceMediacom Ireland as part of a series of personnel changes. A retail specialist, her new role at the GroupM planning and buying agency will include leading the development and management of growth plans for clients such as Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Lidl and Boots. She has 13 years experience of account management experience across several business categories.

She rejoined Mediacom in 2019 having worked for four years as a senior client manager at Starcom. Her clients at the Core agency included An Post, Heineken and SuperValu. She also spent a year at Leo Burnett where her accounts included Kellogg, Nissan, GAA, the Crisis Pregnancy Programme and Finches.

Changes

Other recent changes at EssenceMediacom include the promotion of James Higgins to senior digital account manager. He will be responsible for developing digital marketing strategies and overseeing their execution across online platforms for clients such as Sky, Allianz Care and Gowan Motor Group. He has a master’s degree in digital marketing from DCU.

Account executive Andrea Capucho is now a senior account executive and will continue to work on Sony PlayStation, Mars, Circle K, Sherry FitzGerald and Members First Credit Union. She joined the agency in 2022 and has over seven years’ experience in communications and marketing.

Zarah O’Brien, who joined EssenceMediacom in 2022, has also been promoted to senior account executive. She graduated from Technology University (TU) Dublin with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and marketing communications and works on the Boots and Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard accounts.