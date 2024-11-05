Ballygowan hires rugby’s McCarthy and Parsons

Britvic Ireland has agreed a deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to hire Irish women’s international winger Béibhinn Parsons and Irish men’s international lock Joe McCarthy as Ballygowan brand ambassadors for an undisclosed sum. Parsons, who plays for Connacht, was on the Ireland women’s rugby 7s team placed fifth overall in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She was nominated for the Tritonlake Women’s 7s Player of the Year.
Debut
Leinster’s Joe McCarthy, who made his international debut this year in a win over France in the Guinness Six Nations, was named as the Nevin Spence men’s XVs young player of the year at the Ireland Rugby Player Awards. Ballygowan is an official sponsor of the IRFU, which includes the Irish senior team, Irish senior women’s team, senior men’s sevens and senior women’s sevens as well as supporting the IRFU national referee panel.