Ballygowan in tie-up with Ryder Cup

Ballygowan is to partner with the Ryder Cup being hosted at Adare Manor in Co Limerick next year. Britvic Ireland’s mineral water brand is sourced and bottled in Newcastle West, a half an hour from Adare Manor. Thousands of litres of Ballygowan will be provided to players, officials, volunteers and attendees during the world’s top team golfing event.
Special focus will be placed on sustainability with road miles kept to a minimum given there is just 24 kilometres from source to venue. The 2027 Ryder Cup is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators and a global TV audience of hundreds of millions, placing Ireland and the Limerick golf course in the international sporting spotlight.
The deal marks a return to the Ryder Cup for the brand, which was the official water sponsor when Ireland last hosted the event at The K Club in 2006. Ballygowan has also been a partner of the Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour since 2006. Britvic Ireland’s managing director Kevin Donnelly was the winner of the Marketer of the Year award in 2012.
Photo: Richard Atkinson, chief Ryder Cup officer on the European Tour, with Britvic Ireland’s Sian Young and Kevin Donnelly