Bank of Ireland appoints Folk

Following a competitive pitch process involving four agencies, WPP-owned Folk Wunderman Thompson have been appointed by Bank of Ireland as their lead creative agency. In a statement issued by the bank, it was stated that a “newly built interdisciplinary team, TheBankCollective” by WPP, of which Folk is a member, will provide client service. The other three agencies that pitched were Boys+Girls, FCB Huskies and Grey Consulting in London.

The six-week pitch process was handled by Brian Sparks at Agency Assessments.

Grey Consulting replaced TBWA\Dublin and rolled out campaigns fronted by Baz Ashmawy. Abi Moran, CEO, Folk, said the win was significant for the agency. “The marketing team at Bank of Ireland are renowned for their ambition to deliver not only for their brand, but their customers, colleagues and wider society,” Moran added. Folk’s other clients include Vodafone, Lidl Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans, UCD and Horse Racing Ireland.