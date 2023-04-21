Bank of Ireland backs VMTV home show

Virgin Media Television has secured Bank of Ireland for an undisclosed sum as sponsor of its new series Help Me Buy A Home which starts this Sunday at 8pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. Fronted by Liz O’Kane and Michael Fry, the six-part property series unpacks the unfiltered realities Irish people currently face in the search for a home.
The deal was brokered by Dentsu on behalf of Bank of Ireland.
The series follows real life experiences, taking a raw and honest look at the emotional rollercoaster, challenges and hard-won joys of buying a home in Ireland. The deal will see Bank of Ireland take the title sponsorship of the full series on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player and elements of social media sponsorship across VMTV’s social platforms.
Laura Lynch, CMO, Bank of Ireland, said buying a first home can be daunting. The series will help educate consumers looking to buy their first home, from searching for their dream home to applying for a mortgage. It will inform viewers about the process, help them become mortgage savvy and improve their financial confidence to get on the property ladder.
Pictured are Laura Lynch, chief marketing officer, Bank of Ireland; VMTV’s presenter of the new show Liz O’Kane; Patrick Kinsella, head of AFP at VMTV and Sinead O’Connor, head of branded content and entertainment, Dentsu Ireland