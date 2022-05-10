Bank of Ireland capitalises on exiting banks

Bank of Ireland is investing over €2 million in a campaign targeting consumers moving banks as KBC and Ulster Bank prepare to exit the market. Called the ‘Big Move’, the ads are across TV, radio, print, out of home, digital and social media. The campaign directs bank customers to various supports and an online hub to help them set up a new account.

The hub includes a guide for how to close an existing current account, open a new account, make changes to regular payments and apply for overdrafts. Templates for letters to SEPA direct debit originators, payroll change instruction letters to employers and credit payment redirection forms have also been developed to help consumers navigate the process.

The bank claims to have doubled the number of new personal current accounts opened compared to the same period last year. Seven in ten accounts are being opened through digital channels. The new campaign is again fronted by TV presenter Baz Ashmawy. Bank of Ireland’s two creative agencies, Grey London and Oliver, worked on the campaign.