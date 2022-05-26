Bank of Ireland hammers home Big Move pitch

Bank of Ireland’s ‘Big Move’ uses TV ad out of home (OOH) as a sequel to its recent radio, digital and social campaign with ambassador Baz Ashmawy and his mammy Nancy back on TV screens urging people to take a tongue in cheek approach to what is happening in Irish banking with KBC and Ulster Bank exiting the market and equating it to a break up.

Laura Lynch, chief marketing officer, Bank of Ireland, said research showed customers affected feel abandoned and unwanted. “People spend their whole lives with their bank,” Lynch noted. “It’s a relationship that they think they can rely on. So when that relationship ends, it feels like a break up. We are open for business and we are keen to have them.”

‘The Big Move’ TV commercial was created by Grey London, produced by Antidote Films and directed by Chris Balmond, whose most recent credits include McDonald’s, Ikea, Amazon Prime, Mercedes and Delta Airlines. The campaign airs on TV and video on demand (VOD) until the end of July and will run on billboards nationwide until the end of June.

Watch the BoI TV ad at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuRqFZzjzDs