Bank of Ireland most noted on digital front

Bank of Ireland has been named as the top company in Bearing Point’s ‘Digital Leader’s in Ireland 2021’ report, which examined the digital maturity of 390 companies across seven European countries. The report, which includes 53 Irish companies, assessed business digital maturity across digital marketing, digital marketing experience, e–commerce and e-CRM.

Seven different business sectors were analysed in the report – banking, energy, food products, food retail, insurance, media and telecommunications, with companies receiving a score between zero and five in each of the four criteria. Bank of Ireland scored 3.55 with a strong performance in all four categories due to continued investment in digital.

The banking industry emerged as the most digitally mature industry in Ireland for the second year in a row, with the five leading Irish banks all named in the top 10. Bank of Ireland earned special praise for its progress in the area of digital marketing (3.92), with its strong display ads and search engine campaigns exemplifying the required standards.

The report noted how three quarters of Bank of Ireland current account holders are digitally active and over 75 per cent of banking interactions are made on a mobile device. The Bearing Point study also marked out the bank’s social media presence, as it engages with followers through various methods of advertising, customer service and two-way communication.

Bearing Point 2021 Irish Digital Leaders Top 10

Company Score Bank of Ireland 3.55 AIB 3.45 Tesco 3.44 Dunnes Stores 3.32 KBC 3.30 SuperValu 3.28 Aviva 3.28 Permanent TSB 3.23 Ulster Bank 3.18 Laya Healthcare 3.18

Results are based on a scale ranging from ‘failed’ (0) to ‘outstanding (5). The average score across the four criteria is then used to calculate a digital maturity grade for companies