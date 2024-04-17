Bank of Ireland renews rugby deal

Bank of Ireland has agreed a five-year extension to its four Irish rugby provinces’ sponsorships across all levels in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster. No details on the value of the new contract were disclosed. The new deals, all to run until 2028, extend the bank’s support for women’s rugby. As well as its current support for the Connacht, Leinster and Irish women’s sides, the bank will also back the Munster and Ulster women’s teams.
Speaking at the official launch of the sponsorship extensions, Laura Lynch, Bank of Ireland’s chief marketing officer, said: “Bank of Ireland’s long-standing commitment to supporting all levels of Irish rugby from the grassroots to the green jersey has steadily grown over the past number of decades. We are thrilled to extend our sponsorship of (all four provinces) Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby for another five years.”
Contracts
The renewal of the sponsorship coincides with an article in The Irish Times where Gerry Thornley highlights the IRFU’s contract system which allows Leinster certain advantages. Thornley wrote that Leinster will not have to pay anything towards the salaries of ten frontline international players, while the other provinces will have a combined three who fall into this category, and will have to fund the contracts of nine more players on their rosters.
On top of that, Leinster enjoy other advantages. Local schools provide a steady supply of young talent and can boast the biggest budget from the club’s premium games in the Champions Cup. It is estimated that last weekend’s quarter-final sell-out against La Rochelle at the Aviva stadium was worth over €1 million in ticket sales. They are also able to make marquee signings, most recently in RG Snyman and All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett.
Pictured at the sponsorship announcement with Laura Lynch, Bank of Ireland, with Mack Hansen, Connacht; Jamison Gibson-Park, Leinster; Abby Moyles, Ulster and Kate Flannery, Munster