B&A’s Larry Ryan to speak at AAI event

Behaviour & Attitudes director Larry Ryan is the guest speaker at this week’s Toolkit webinar hosted by the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI). Ryan will speak about using research and insights to plot a safe route out of Covid. The talk is based on how B&A helped the National Concert Hall (NCH) develop a safe route back to live performance.

The research was used to help develop the national plan for the return to live performance across the music industry and was awarded a special Covid-19 Research Excellence Award by the Marketing Society. Ryan will show how the strategy allowed the NCH emerge from the pandemic ahead of the private sector and chart a return to profitable live performance.

Ryan has been a researcher of trends, themes and sectors for more than 35 years with stints at Lansdowne, MRBI and Diageo before joining B&A, where he is one of the joint owners, in 1997. He has a particular interest in studies related to popular culture/media, education, housing/development and healthcare. The AAI webinar is at 10am on Thursday, April 28.

