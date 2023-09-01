Bauer acquires Media Central

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has acquired the Media Central sales house. Media Central is a cross platform advertising media sales agency, with a reported reach of nearly 2.3 million listeners every week. The agency currently represents Bauer brands Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, Spin, Red FM, Off The Ball and AudioXi. The new deal is an advancement on the business ties between the two companies that have worked closely together for a decade.

Gavin Deans (pictured left) will continue to act as managing director of Media Central.

The company will continue to represent iRadio, Beat 102-103 and Classic Hits. Last month Bauer Media announced the purchase of iRadio, the youth music station operating in the North East, Midlands and North West, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval. iRadio was chaired by Willie O’Reilly, the former RTÉ producer and group commercial director who was also chief executive at Today FM.

