Bauer Media buys Beat 102-103

German media group Bauer Media Audio has agreed a deal to buy Beat 102-103, the youth music station broadcasting across south eastern counties for an undisclosed sum. The station is a sister station of WLR in which The Irish Times has a 75 per cent stake. The deal is contingent on closing conditions and regulatory approval. Beat is targeted at the 15-34 age group in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary.

The station has a reported 158,000 weekly audience. The acquisition sees Bauer Media extend its total weekly reach in Ireland to 2.24 million listeners, and its total weekly reach across Europe to more than 61 million listeners across nine markets. Bauer network of stations in Ireland include Today FM, Newstalk, Red FM and iRadio and its interests extend to GoLoud podcast services and audioXi digital audio advertising exchange.

Bauer group sales are handled by Media Central.

Pictured is Beat 102-103’s chief executive Gabrielle Cummins.