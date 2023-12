Bauer Media Audio has finalised its purchase of iRadio youth music station which broadcasts in the West, North West, North East & Midlands region of Ireland following a competition review. iRadio joins Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, Spin 1038, Spin South West and Cork’s Red FM as part of the German-owned group’s portfolio in Ireland. Bauer claims that the acquisition extends the group’s national weekly reach to 2.1 million listeners.