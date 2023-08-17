Bauer Media to acquire iRadio

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has entered into an agreement to purchase iRadio, the youth music station operating in the North East, Midlands and North West for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. It will allow Bauer Media to extend its total weekly radio reach to almost 1.9 million listeners.

iRadio is firmly focused on the 15 to 44 age cohort across 15 counties. Bauer Media entered the Irish radio market in 2021 when they acquired Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp, whose stations include Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM and Spin. iRadio was chaired by Willie O’Reilly, the former RTE producer and group commercial director. He was also CEO of Today FM.