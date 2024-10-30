Bauer rolls out new Today FM ads

Bauer Media has launched a new advertising campaign for Today FM which sees the station promoted across Sky on demand, broadcast video on demand, including the RTE Player, Virgin Media Player, 4OD, paid social media using Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and large format out of home sites. The campaign, which features a graphic design approach led by Aidan Dowling and the Indie List, is set to run until the end of the year.

The 15-second, vignette-style ads feature a mix of retro and contemporary visuals set against entertaining audio clips to showcase each show within Today FM’s presenter line-up, including Ian Dempsey, Dave Moore, Louise Cantillon, Ray Foley and Matt Cooper. The audio reflects content from the respective shows from Dempsey reacting to a hilarious ‘Waffle’ contestant and Moore sharing one of his best (or perhaps worst) gags.

Kisser

Cantillon discusses the ‘travesty’ of not receiving a ‘surprise from the shop’, while Foley admits to being an open-eyed kisser. Meanwhile, The Last Word showcases the range of topics discussed on Cooper’s evening drivetime show Monday to Friday. Piranha Bar created the animation for the TV ads. The OOH ad copy points to the morning, lunch and commuter shows. Media buying and planning for the campaign was by GroupM’s Mindshare.