Bay Broadcasting buys Galway Bay FM

Bay Broadcasting, owners of Radio Nova, the multi-city Classic Hits Radio and Sunshine 106.8, has acquired Galway Bay FM for an undisclosed sum. in Ireland. The station is the licensed broadcaster for Galway city and county, with a market share of 34 per cent. The station has a staff count of 25 at its headquarters on the city’s Sandy Road.

The purchase is subject to Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approval and must also be ratified by the Media Minister. The deal was given the green light by Coimisiún na Meán. Bay FM launched in 1989 as Radio West, rebranding in 1993. In 2006, the family-fun Connacht Tribune newspaper upped its 27 per cent stake to full ownership.

Irish-owned

Bay Broadcasting was co-founded by Mike Ormonde and Kevin Branigan (above). Bay is now one of Ireland’s largest radio groups – and the only Irish-owned radio group. It claims to be bigger than News Corp’s Onic, formerly Wireless. Onic’s portfolio includes FM104/Q102 in Dublin, 96FM/103FM in Cork, Live 95 in Limerick and LMFM in Louth/Meath.