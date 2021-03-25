Bay swops around Nova and Classic Hits shows

Bay Broadcasting is switching its breakfast shows on its two music stations. From April, Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes will present their show on Ireland’s Classic Hits from 6am to 10am with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe switching to Radio Nova. A Bay statement says the switch follows the signing of new 10-year licences with the Broadcasting Authority (BAI).

Bay’s chief executive Kevin Branigan said the company would now embark on a growth strategy aimed at making Radio Nova and Classic Hits major players in the Irish radio market. Classic Hits broadcasts in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, while Nova covers Greater Dublin and is the capital’s only music station covering Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

Classic Hits was in the news recently for signing former airline pilot and 2FM presenter Barry Lang, who returned to radio after working as an Airbus A380 captain for Emirates Airlines. Radio Nova added Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters to its presenter roster in Ireland. Bay’s management team has added Dave Kelly and Liam Thompson as executive consultants.

Kelly was group programme director for Wireless Group, whose brands include FM104 and Q102. Thompson was group programme director of Communicorp and programme director of London’s Magic 105.4 and Virgin Radio. As part of the reshuffle, Colm Hayes becomes programme director of Classic Hits while Branigan is now also Nova’s programme director.

Watch the videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3lCx-8vb1g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY-Y4cKN1Vo