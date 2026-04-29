Bay set to expand stations’ DAB reach

Bay Broadcasting will soon launch Radio Nova, Classic Hits Radio and Sunshine 106.8 on DAB, a move which it claims will bring the three services to an estimated 85 per cent of the population. Nova and Sunshine 106.8 will reach an extra 2.5 million people, while Classic Hits will reach a further 1.2m, bringing important new choice to millions of radio listeners.

Opportunity

The new services will broadcast on the Failte DAB Mux2 trial. Bay Broadcasting CEO Kevin Branigan said: “We’ve long harboured ambitions to expand our radio services around the country and this trial gives us the opportunity to do that. DAB works hand in hand with FM radio and will provide a seamless transmission network around the country.”

Share

Bay-owned Galway Bay FM has a market share of 29 per cent while Classic Hits is the largest commercial radio station in the country outside Bauer Media’s Today FM and Newstalk. Nova broadcasts to Dublin city, county and the wider commuter belt, Sunshine to Dublin city and county and Classic Hits to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Clare.