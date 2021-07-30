Baz’s F-word ads pay off for Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland’s latest media campaign fronted by TV and radio personality Baz Ashmawy has resulted in the bank topping the latest BrandShout report on Ireland’s most recalled advertised brands in the July survey by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie. In the ads, Ashmawy teases his “mammy” into saying the F-word, which is nothing more sinister than finances.

Bank of Ireland was a newcomer to the survey, replacing the June poll-topper, German discounter Aldi which was ranked in second place. In joint second place was Vodafone, with Lidl jumping two places from the previous month to fourth spot. HSE/Covid-19 remained fifth, followed by Virgin Media, McDonald’s and Coke/Diet Coke sharing sixth place.

McDonald’s moved up from 11th spot, while Coke/Diet Coke slipped back from third place in June. Guinness climbed from 17th to ninth place. AIB is a new entrant in 10th place. Next up were Sky and Tesco, which in June were ranked 10th and eight respectively. Sharing 12th place with Tesco in July is newcomer sports and leisurewear brand Nike.

Amazon enters the league by sharing 14th spot with Heineken. Six brands shared 17th spot in July, four of them newcomers – JustEat, SuperValu, Harvey Norman and Eir. Hyundai dropped from 11th place and Paddy Power from 14th. BrandShout is part of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey comprising interviews with a new panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.

Pictured is Baz Ashmawy who fronts the Bank of Ireland ads by Grey Consulting in London.