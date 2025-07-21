BBC News to roll out Global Story

The Global Story, a daily podcast from BBC News, launches this September hosted by former National Public Radio (NPR) White House correspondent Asma Khalid (above) and former reporter at Al Jazeera, Tristan Redman. With Khalid in Washington DC and Redman in London, the podcast will cover America and the world, and how each shapes the other.

The world order is shifting. Old alliances are fraying, autocrats are on the rise, and global trade is in turmoil. Some of this turbulence can be traced to decisions made in the US, but America isn’t just a cause of upheaval abroad, its politics are also a symptom of it. The Global Story is a joint project by the BBC World Service and BBC Studios.

Khalid served as White House correspondent for National Public Radio (NPR) in Washington DC for the last decade and was co-host of the NPR Politics podcast. Redman has two decades of global international reporting experience with Al Jazeera. He has reported on the war in Ukraine, the Arab Spring, the Hong Kong protests and papal conclaves.

Redman previously hosted Ghost Story, which became a number one Apple podcast in both the US and the UK. The Global Story will start on September 3 and will be available in the UK on BBC Sounds, and outside of the UK on BBC.com and the BBC app. Episodes will be released daily five days a week, Monday to Friday.