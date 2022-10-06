BBDO again voted top agency at Sharks

BBDO Dublin has retained its status as Ireland’s Advertising Agency of the Year at the Shark Awards. Also, its VW ‘Zero Carbon’ billboard was nominated both as a finalist at the Immortals and as the only Irish representative at the Campaign Ad Net Zero awards. BBDO retain its top agency award in recognition of its work for VW, GAA and Dublin Simon.

The Sandymount-based agency showed well across a range of categories in film craft, radio, digital, ambient and print/outdoor, netting five Sharks and seven nominations along the way. The VW ‘Zero Carbon’ billboard, developed along with media partner PHD, will be receiving an Immortals Skull as an Irish finalist in the Immortal Awards.

Compete

It will join finalists from the UK, Germany and the highest scoring work from the rest of the region at the European round of judging next Friday, October 14. The best work from Europe will then qualify for the final, global round of judging which will take place in December and see the finalists compete for an Immortal Award or commendation status.

‘Zero Carbon’ is the only Irish campaign to be shortlisted at the Ad Net Zero awards. The competition, which celebrates adland’s best work in tackling the climate emergency, will be announced in London on November 23. For the full list of this year’s Shark award winners honoured in Kinsale click on https://www.kinsalesharks.com/search

Watch VW sign writer Jon Berkeley at work at https://egnyte.bbdo.ie/dl/wrKwvMfTj8