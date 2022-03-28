BBDO draws attention to VW’s zero carbon

BBDO Dublin has created a new out of home (OOH) campaign for Volkswagen to promote its all-electric ID.3 and ID.4 models. The billboard located on Dublin’s Macken Street takes the humble pencil to make a statement by creating a hand drawn billboard to highlight the brand’s ‘Way to Zero’ mantra as the motor industry pivots towards a zero carbon future.

Ireland’s bestselling all-electric cars in 2021 were Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.3 and ID.4 models, both of which are designed to help deliver a carbon-free, cleaner and greener future. Given the range’s early success in Ireland, VW wants to remind consumers of the higher purpose and position of the ID range as more car brands launch all-electric models.

To create some drama, BBDO used the humble pencil, which ironically is a carbon-centric tool. Traditional sign writer Jon Berkeley of Mack Signs was commissioned to hand-draw an entire 48-sheet in pencil, in-situ, in real-time. Taking two days to complete, it shows how a carbon pencil can help point the way to a zero carbon future with VW.

Watch sign writer Jon Berkeley at work at https://egnyte.bbdo.ie/dl/wrKwvMfTj8